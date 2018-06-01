John Cena And Nikki Bella Are 'Officially' Back Together: Reports

Pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella might be a romantic tag team again.

People and Us Weekly reported that the WWE stars have reunited after calling off their wedding in April just weeks before the big day.

Unnamed sources told the outlets that it’s a full-blown reconciliation. People on Friday called their relationship “officially” back on.

But let’s not compose a song about love conquering all just yet.

Bella, the star of the “Total Bellas” reality show, told TMZ that they’re trying to work things outs. And a rep for the couple told Us Weekly, “Nikki and John are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.”

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images John Cena and Nikki Bella seemingly ended their six-year relationship in April.

Cena may have softened on his reluctance to have children. Last month on “Today,” the “Blockers” actor said, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

Cena had appeared heartbroken shortly after the split, declaring the situation “sucks.” “I love Nicole with all my heart and that’s that,” he said at the time.

After six years together, the two were heading toward a May 5 wedding date when they announced their breakup in April. The couple got engaged at the end of a televised WrestleMania 33 tag-team match a year earlier. May we suggest a more low-key proposal should they ever reach that point again?