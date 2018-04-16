John Cena And Nikki Bella Split Just Weeks Before Wedding Date

They couldn’t pin each other down.

Pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella on Sunday announced their split after six years as a couple ― so of course their planned May 5 wedding is off.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the pair said in a statement posted on social media. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Their separation was a bit more private than their engagement, which happened on live TV after a WrestleMania 33 tag-team match in April 2017. The two had just finished victorious when Cena took a knee and popped the question.

And they sealed it with a kiss.

Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged during WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.

Only recently, “Blockers” star Cena, 40, told People: “I know that we will have a wonderful future together.”