John Cena Is Charmingly Blunt About Split From Nikki Bella

John Cena is having a rough time after his breakup with Nikki Bella.

“It sucks,” the pro wrestler and actor told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“There’s no other way to say it,” he added. “I love Nicole with all my heart and that’s that.”

On a day when he was promoting a “Transformers” spinoff movie “Bumblebee,” the “Blockers” star seemingly couldn’t avoid discussing his romantic life.

The star told Associated Press: “The split is very tough. But that’s life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows. I’m going to get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her — I know I was in love. So I’ll always have that.”

Cena and Bella were headed for their May 5 wedding date when they suddenly announced their split earlier this month, ending their six-year relationship.