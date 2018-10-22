Monty Python Icon John Cleese Has 2 Brutal Questions For Evangelical Trump Fans

Comedy icon John Cleese has a pair of tough questions for evangelical voters who support President Donald Trump.

White evangelicals have been among Trump’s most ardent backers. A poll released earlier this month found 71 percent of them approve of the president.

That led to two questions from Cleese, sent via Twitter over the weekend:

I'm merely giving pointing out that Mr Trump is a sleazy, corrupt, egotistical and mendacious sociopath.



What I'm trying to understand is why Evangelicals approve of him.



Have they not read the New Testament ? Or do they think it's not meant to be taken literally ? https://t.co/okMeeIcSyX — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 20, 2018

When one person wrote that they voted for Trump solely due to his opposition to abortion, Cleese fired back:

I think you will find there are TEN commandments



If God required only one, I think he would have said so https://t.co/4nnZypShl2 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 21, 2018

Cleese has become a vocal Trump critic both on social media and at his performances. Earlier this year, Cleese said some Trump supporters have walked out on his act after he’s made jokes about the president.