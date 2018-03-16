“Monty Python” star John Cleese is no fan of President Donald Trump.
That much is clear solely from looking at the British actor’s Twitter feed:
On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Cleese recalled how some Trump supporters walk out of his shows when he makes gags about the president.
Cleese also revealed how he deals with the early-leavers ― by getting the rest of the audience to shower them with loving applause.
Because, as Cleese admitted, “Most ‘Python’ fans aren’t Trump fans.”
Check out the full clip above.