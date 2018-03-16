“Monty Python” star John Cleese is no fan of President Donald Trump.

That much is clear solely from looking at the British actor’s Twitter feed:

The average Trump supporter seems like someone who goes regularly to watch professional wrestling, without having any idea that it's fixed — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 22, 2017

Why would Trump be upset if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a moron ?



You'd think he'd be grateful for the upgrade — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 4, 2017

Tune ' The Sun Has Got His Hat On' )

Trump is off his rocker,

Hip.hip,hip hooray,

The time that he's not President,

Grows closer every day ! — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 23, 2017

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Cleese recalled how some Trump supporters walk out of his shows when he makes gags about the president.

Cleese also revealed how he deals with the early-leavers ― by getting the rest of the audience to shower them with loving applause.

Because, as Cleese admitted, “Most ‘Python’ fans aren’t Trump fans.”