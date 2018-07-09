Comedy legend John Cleese turned up the heat on someone who used “snowflake” as a derisive term.

The actor and Monty Python alum tweeted:

Yes I've heard this word. I think sociopaths use it in an attempt to discredit the notion of empathy https://t.co/6tKNUdRAJ5 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2018

Cleese had been jokingly tweeting out insults about various World Cup soccer teams and their fans ― along with at least one sarcastic apology ― when someone came in and dropped the “s” word.

The person who sparked the entire exchange, however, appears to have deleted both the tweet and the account.

In another exchange, a reader suggested that Cleese got away with the off-color humor in his World Cup insults because of “privilege.”

Cleese didn’t disagree, tweeting:

I know



But I seem to have a licence to be naughty. Chapman gave it to me and it's still valid



In fact the older I get, the more valid it becomes



Because the self-righteous need my help, in their struggle for self awareness https://t.co/GPmPdVEUoG — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2018

Chapman refers to the late Graham Chapman, another member of Monty Python. Chapman, who died in 1989, was often Cleese's writing partner in the group.