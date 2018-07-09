Comedy legend John Cleese turned up the heat on someone who used “snowflake” as a derisive term.
The actor and Monty Python alum tweeted:
Cleese had been jokingly tweeting out insults about various World Cup soccer teams and their fans ― along with at least one sarcastic apology ― when someone came in and dropped the “s” word.
The person who sparked the entire exchange, however, appears to have deleted both the tweet and the account.
In another exchange, a reader suggested that Cleese got away with the off-color humor in his World Cup insults because of “privilege.”
Cleese didn’t disagree, tweeting:
Chapman refers to the late Graham Chapman, another member of Monty Python. Chapman, who died in 1989, was often Cleese's writing partner in the group.
Various memes, tweets and posts have attempted to determined the origin of the term “snowflake” as an insult. The New York Times said last year the roots of “snowflake” in its current use date to the 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel “Fight Club.”