John Conyers Hospitalized For Stress-Related Illness, Spokesman Says

Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) has been hospitalized for a stress-related illness in Detroit, a spokesman said Thursday morning.

Sam Riddle, acting as a spokesman for Conyers’ family, spoke outside Conyers’ home and said the veteran Democratic congressman is “resting comfortably in an area hospital,” WXYZ-TV reported.

“He’s doing OK, as well as he can be expected, for a gentleman approaching 90 years of age,” Riddle said.

Just In: Congressman John Conyers hospitalized in Detroit announced political spokesman Sam Riddle. pic.twitter.com/VTOZzrwDFS — Shelley Childers (@ShelleyChilders) November 30, 2017

The news comes as the 88-year-old faces sexual harassment allegations by multiple women and calls for his resignation from Congress. It also comes the same morning that his former deputy chief of staff publicly spoke out about how he sexually harassed her while she was working for him from 2003 to 2014.

“Some of the things that he did ― it was sexual harassment, violating my body ... propositioning me for sex,” Marion Brown said on NBC’s “Today” show. “He has touched me in different ways and it was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional.”

Brown filed a complaint against Conyers in 2014 and the next year agreed to a settlement that included a nondisclosure agreement. She said she decided to break that agreement on Thursday “to stand up for all the women in the workforce that are voiceless.”

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters A family spokesman says Rep. John Conyers has been hospitalized for a stress-related illness.

Deanna Maher, his former deputy chief of staff in the late 1990s, has also accused Conyers of inappropriately touching her and asking to have sex with her.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) have both called for Conyers to resign in recent days.

Conyers on Sunday announced that he was stepping down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee while the House Ethics Committee investigates the allegations.

A spokesperson for Conyers’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.