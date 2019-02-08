John Dingell's Greatest Hits: Lawmaker Had An A+ Trolling Game On Twitter

Former Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) is being remembered for his many achievements during his 59 years in Congress.
Dingell, who died on Thursday at the age of 92, played a role in passing some of the nation’s most important legislation, including the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. But he’ll also be remembered for something else entirely: His solid Twitter game.
Dingell was known for his comedic takes on the news, cracks about himself and ― more than anything else over the past couple of years ― his constant trolling of President Donald Trump:
