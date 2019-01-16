Michigan State University Interim President John Engler To Resign: Report

In the wake of the leaked email, 120 self-proclaimed “sister survivors” sent a letter to the MSU board of trustees calling for Engler’s dismissal.

“This is not leadership,” the survivors wrote. “President Engler’s statements and behavior are subtle threats against anyone who dares to speak up against their abuser and the environment that enabled their predatory conduct, lest they be ridiculed, lied about, and shamelessly mocked by a person of immense power.”

A subsequent motion from the board to fire Engler failed on a 6-2 vote.

In December, Engler closed a $10 million healing fund that had been set aside for counseling and other services for Nassar’s victims. The school redirected that money into an existing $500 million settlement divided among the 332 women who sued the school over Nassar’s abuses. The move could have left dozens of other accusers who were not part of the lawsuit unable to receive financial support for mental health services.

MSU’s board of trustees voted last week to establish another fund for Nassar’s victims, but Engler said it might not be available to all of them.

On Wednesday, sources close to Engler told the Detroit Free Press that the MSU board asked the interim president to resign. The board scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning to debate Engler’s future at MSU.

MSU board member Brian Mosallam, who has long pushed for the interim president’s removal, said earlier Wednesday that Engler would no longer call the shots.

“John Engler’s reign of terror is over,” Mosallam told the outlet. “Michigan State University will be returned to its people.”

Alanna Vagianos contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.