“John’s very good at emotional manipulation. He can make you feel like nothing very quickly,” former office manager at Twistars, Priscilla Kintigh, told Outside the Lines. “Larry was the one to calm the girls down when they had a practice with John.”

Geddert is one of dozens of adults who surrounded Nassar for over two decades while the team doctor molested young athletes. Several officials at USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and the U.S. Olympic Committee have resigned in the face of harsh criticism. MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned in late January. The entire USA Gymnastics board resigned and the NCAA opened an investigation into how MSU handled the Nassar case.

In January, Congress passed a bill that aims to protect young athletes from sexual abuse and regulate governing bodies of amateur sports.