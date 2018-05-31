John Goodman On 'Roseanne' Ax: 'I Wasn't Gonna Get An Emmy Anyway'

Actor John Goodman might want to consider a second career as a diplomat.

The “Roseanne” actor expressed no bitterness after the sitcom reboot was canceled Tuesday, costing him and many others their jobs.

“I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” he told an interviewer outside a New Orleans auto repair shop.

In footage obtained by “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday, he assured fans he was fine and was not disappointed that ABC also dropped its Emmy campaign for the show.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” Goodman said. “I’ve been up there 12 times already, and if I didn’t get one, I’m not gonna get one.”

The Emmy Awards site lists 11 individual nominations for Goodman with one Emmy victory for a guest role on “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” Goodman was nominated seven times for playing Dan Conner on the original “Roseanne” but never won.

As for chatter about a “Roseanne” spinoff that could feature him, Goodman replied: “Then you’ve heard more than I have.”