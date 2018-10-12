'Arrogant Women' Turn John Kelly's Insult Of Elizabeth Warren Into A Badge Of Honor

John Kelly, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, may have just given Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a new T-shirt and bumper sticker slogan.

Kelly reportedly sent an email in 2017 following a heated phone conversation with Warren about Trump’s Muslim ban. In the email, he dismissed her as an “impolite arrogant woman,” BuzzFeed reported. The then-Homeland Security Secretary also called it the “absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” adding:

“She immediately began insulting our people, accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

Warren said Kelly had been ducking her phone calls as she tried to get answers about the Muslim ban. She also demanded that his agency follow the court orders against it.

“‘Blah blah blah.’ That’s all he had to say when he was called out for breaking the law and destroying lives,” Warren wrote in a statement. “And I don’t know about John Kelly ― but there are some men who can only hear ‘blah blah blah’ whenever a woman’s talking.”

Kelly’s insult started going viral on Thursday as Warren supporters took up the “impolite arrogant woman” label and turned it into a badge of honor:

Hey @elizabethforma I aspire to be an “impolite arrogant woman” in the face of terrible men doing terrible things. https://t.co/thrjGjQN57 — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) October 11, 2018

Retweet if you’re proud to be an impolite, arrogant woman. #BlahBlahBlah https://t.co/7IXQH9adaG — Shannon Fx Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 11, 2018

Fuck YES I am proud, and impolite, pushy and arrogant when necessary. And no man makes the rules for my life or behaviour. https://t.co/dxOpgFsjeH — Catherine Schreiber (@cdschreiber64) October 12, 2018

Hey, #johnkelly, I'm an arrogant woman too, and proud of it. — Yikbug, an impolite, arrogant woman (@Yikbug) October 12, 2018

RT if you are 100% confident that somewhere there are men who have called you an impolite, arrogant woman (or worse) behind your back when discussing you with other men



let’s start a girl gang and get rhinestone jackets https://t.co/xpgjjIQNqC — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) October 12, 2018

My new name. — Impolite Arrogant Woman (@joliglad) October 11, 2018

Impolite, arrogant women of the world—unite! You have nothing to lose but the patriarchy! #impolitearrogantwoman — Sneaky Lee (@holhartman) October 12, 2018

Well, no one has said it to my face, but I am proud to be an #ImpoliteArrogantWoman #BlahBlahBlah https://t.co/Kjn4ZOMrgQ — Christi Graybill (@Gockomo) October 12, 2018

I love how they always give @SenWarren excellent bumper sticker ideas. #IMPOLITEARROGANTWOMAN https://t.co/YzrhN97tvB — Bryn Boice (@brynboice) October 12, 2018

So proud to also be an arrogant woman. https://t.co/3IXVNYFtad — Regina Zilinski (Podhorin) (@ReginaZilinski) October 12, 2018

Still she persisted. Thank you Senator Professor Warren. — Stephen Kraffmiller (@sekmiller) October 11, 2018

Kelly is just pissed that he can't fire her (the only reason why wimp Trump keeps his bald ass around).



I will vote for every #impolitearrogantwoman (D) on the ballot and that's a promise.



Also, I want a t-shirt. https://t.co/fmrob45iRO — farbiez (@farbiez) October 12, 2018