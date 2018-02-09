John Kelly Reportedly Offers To Resign As Trump Eyes Potential Replacements

White House chief of staff John Kelly expressed his willingness to resign over his handling of the domestic abuse allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter this week, The New York Times and ABC News reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources within the West Wing.

President Donald Trump has floated several potential replacements for Kelly to aides, sources told ABC. Reportedly on his list are House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney and businessman Tom Barrack.

Porter resigned on Wednesday after his two ex-wives alleged that he physically, mentally and emotionally abused them over the course of their marriages. His second ex-wife received a protective order against him in 2010, which prevented Porter from receiving a full security clearance at the White House. Porter has denied the allegations against him.

Kelly reportedly knew about the protective order against Porter well before the staff secretary resigned. It’s unknown whether Kelly took any action when he first became aware of the allegations, but on Wednesday, he reportedly urged Porter not to resign and wrote a glowing review of the alleged abuser.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him,” Kelly said in a statement. “He is a friend, a confidante, and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Friday denied the reports that Kelly had offered to resign. Kelly also denied the reports.