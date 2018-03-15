GOP Senator Called Out For Pushing For Law To Protect Pets, But Not Kids

Outraged over the death this week of a French bulldog aboard an airliner, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said he will introduce legislation Thursday to ban airlines from putting animals in overhead bins.

People on Twitter were largely unimpressed, questioning why the lawmaker could so swiftly move to address the problem of pet deaths on aircraft while failing to push gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre and other mass shootings.

I will be filing a bill tomorrow that will prohibit airlines from putting animals in overhead bins. Violators will face significant fines. Pets are family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 14, 2018

On Wednesday, the day Kennedy announced his planned legislation, thousands of students across the country took part in walkouts to protest gun violence. The students held signs saying “Enough is enough” and “Protect us, not guns.”

17 people die in a high school and a month later there's a nationwide protest to get the attention of lawmakers.



One dog dies on an airplane and there's a bill in the Senate rectifying it within 48 hours. https://t.co/YISKBPgtkS — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 14, 2018

Your priorities speak volumes: Pets are people too, but school children are expendable for your 2nd amendment rights. You. Are. A. Disgrace. #Peacock4Congress #CA42 #ShesWithMe — Julia Peacock (@peacock4ca42) March 15, 2018

How about sneaking in an assault weapons ban in that bill too? — Miss G (@GCasale) March 14, 2018

So quick to act to save a puppy. That's good. Now please act to save human life. #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives — Kathy Eckhardt (@tnfeline) March 15, 2018

So Senator let’s see if I understand here. One pet is put in a overhead and dies and you’re ready to file legislation to ban it. But when mad men are killing people ,including children in our schools with weapons of war, you’re happy with just thoughts and prayers? — Todd Darnell (@ToddD329) March 14, 2018

not that I’m against sensible pet laws but do you have any self awareness can’t you see how unbelievably callous this is to ALL people effected by gun deaths.people are being hunted in schools theaters concerts churches & NOTHING GETS DONE wtf are you doing — Kat Collin RN (@KatCollin1) March 15, 2018

that gets a follow for sure. @SenJohnKennedy I love my dogs, but I think children are even more family, don't you? #NRAIsATerroristOrganization — EAPress (@EAPress) March 14, 2018

OK, so that I get it right: Putting dogs into overhead bins, one incident - bad, must be banned immediately. Shooting children in schools every day, for decades: Well, nothing we can do, thoughts and prayers.



In which universe does that make sense? — SunTsu (@SunTsu) March 15, 2018

You know what that dog needed? A gun. — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) March 15, 2018

I Love it!



You know who else is family? Kids!



Kids are family too, and 17 families just had their kids murdered with an assault rifle, right inside their own school in Florida, just one month ago.



Why not introduce a bill to do something about that too? — Ryan Cumley (@RyanCumley) March 15, 2018

How about we ban assault weapons first.



7,000 children dead since Newtown. pic.twitter.com/Ivv3ZMRqY6 — Jenny Sant'Anna (@TWA2Jenny) March 14, 2018

Kennedy, who has received more than $200,000 from the National Rifle Association over the course of his political career, told CNN last month he didn’t believe America needed new gun laws.

“I think we need more idiot control,” he said.

Kennedy quickly expressed outrage on learning of a dog’s death aboard an airliner. He penned a letter to the president of United Airlines on Wednesday, demanding “an immediate explanation for the number of animals who have died recently” in the airline’s care.

According to Department of Transportation data, 24 pets died aboard airliners in 2017, and United had the most of any U.S. carrier ― 18.