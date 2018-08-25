POLITICS
John Kerry Taunts Infowars Over Bonkers Bit Linking Him To Hurricane Lane

The former Secretary of State had a genius reply to the conspiracy theory involving himself and a gigantic energy beam.
By Lee Moran

Former Secretary of State John Kerry trolled conspiracy theory-touting website Infowars on Friday over a segment that suggested he could have been responsible for creating Hurricane Lane.

The bonkers bit, which aired on the right-wing site Thursday, claimed the storm hitting Hawaii this week had previously been split by an energy beam emanating from Antarctica ― and that Kerry had something to do with launching it.

Kerry issued this amusing response on Twitter:

Kerry’s clapback was well received online, and sparked a myriad of equally funny replies:

