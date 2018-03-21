CNN Host John King Schools Trump: Spelling Matters

CNN John King’s spent part of his “Inside Politics” broadcast on Wednesday railing against President Donald Trump for, among other things, consistent spelling errors in his tweets.

The pointed commentary came after Trump posted an early Wednesday morning tweet was rife with misspelled words, including “wether” instead of “whether” and “council” instead of “counsel.”

The tweet has since been deleted and replaced ― but “counsel” is still misspelled.

Here’s a screenshot of the original, in which Trump paraphrased comments Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz had made on Fox News about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Twitter

King felt compelled to call out Trump for his sloppiness.

“There’s no staff around when the president watches the morning cable shows and lashes out,” King said. “And apparently no spell check or grammar police.”

King then showed the tweets on the screen and schooled the president.

“That’s a ‘D’ or an ‘F’ if this were a spelling or grammar quiz,” he said.

King speculated that the misspellings occur partially because Trump is angry at his lawyers “because they’ve been unable to make Mueller disappear and because he doesn’t like the questions the special counsel has outlined in negotiations over a possible presidential interview.”

Still, that’s no excuse for spelling errors, King said.

“I hate to do this, he’s the president of the United States,” King said. “Whether you agree or disagree, he’s supposed to be an example to our children [and] for our country.”

King then called the errors “horrible” and explained why the president should aspire to better crafted tweets.

“I assume he knows better. He says he went to the best schools. I assume he can spell. I assume he knows basic grammar, but that is just rage. He’s sitting there in what they jokingly call executive time in the morning watching cable television, nobody around.

Kind then wondered if the president is in need of “supervision.”