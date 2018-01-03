Proud Hubby John Krasinski Brags About Emily Blunt’s ‘Superpower’

Actor John Krasinski is in awe of his wife, Emily Blunt.

The couple co-star in the supernatural thriller “A Quiet Place,” due out in April. Krasinski, who also co-wrote and directed the film, told Vanity Fair how astonished he was by his wife’s talent, comparing it to a superpower.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he said in the latest issue of the magazine. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.”

And he didn’t stop there.

“For me, I love acting and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane,” Krasinski said. “This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”