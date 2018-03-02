“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he told Vanity Fair. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.”

Krasinski added: “For me, I love acting and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”

Spoken like a guy who said his marriage to Blunt was his “greatest achievement.” Swoon.

