John Krasinski Gushes About Some Loving Advice Emily Blunt Gave Him

John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt may have starred together in a mostly silent movie, but the two seem pretty vocal when it comes to lovingly supporting one another.

In April, the couple co-starred in “A Quiet Place,” the critically acclaimed horror film with a $17 million budget that surprised many in the industry when it made a big splash at the box office opening weekend, raking in $50 million domestically. Krasinski, who also directed and helped to co-write the film, was praised for his efforts, with Variety saying that he had audiences “eating out of the palm of his hand.”

Yet, speaking to Men’s Health on Monday, it seems Krasinski views this triumph as bittersweet.

He told the magazine that he doesn’t think he’ll ever “do another movie that’s this successful, this original, this underdog-y” again in his career. Having Blunt by his side during the whole process made the experience incredibly special.

“I said to Emily, ‘There’s no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career and I don’t have to explain to you how it felt,’” he said. “We were both in the boat. I said to her, ‘I don’t know if it can ever be like this again.’”

And Blunt seemed to agree — but in the kindest way possible.

“And — again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me — she goes, ‘It can’t,’” Krasinski recounted. “She just so perfectly encapsulated it. ‘It can’t be like this again, and it shouldn’t. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.’”

So, there you have it. Blunt wants her husband to be proud of his achievement, but doesn’t want his fear of not being able to repeat that success holding him back from future creative endeavors.