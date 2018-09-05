John Krasinski Gets Heated With Stephen Colbert Over 'Not An Action Guy' Barbs

Tell actor John Krasinski that he’s not an “action guy” at your peril.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found that out the hard way Tuesday night, when he got into a (spoof) fight with the star of new Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Colbert kept ribbing Krasinski, who found fame as everyman Jim Halpert in “The Office,” for being more of a comedic actor than an action star ― until Krasinski could take no more:

There was only going to be one winner, however.