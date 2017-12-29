John Lee Dumas 1 - Bullies 0

In a world with so much negativity at every corner, John Lee Dumas is a breath of fresh air. If you are not familiar with John, he is the host of the very popular, best of Itunes podcast Entrepreneurs On FIRE. Entrepreneurs On FIRE has been airing 7-days a week for the past 5 years! He has inspired countless people through his interviews, insights, and book! The Freedom Journal helps you to create a path to reach your #1 goal in 100 days.

The other day I was going through my social media feed and say Johns feed pop up. It read, "I’m not gonna lie, this one really hurt."I took a pause and continued reading about how someone had sent him an email with the intention of hurting him. He expressed how at first it hurt him but that by sharing it, he could take its power away. That he had learned so much over the past 5 years and he could make this a learning experience. Not only for himself but his friends, loved ones, and audience.

John fed his FIRE by taking the power away from the bully! As of the time I am writing this there has been over 600 loving and compassionate comments in response. John has inspired and helped so many people along his journey that I felt it was beautiful and wanted to share it. Below you can read the post from Johns Facebook page and few of the comments.

John Lee Dumas - December 21 at 10:57am

I’m not gonna lie, this one really hurt.

It was a punch in the gut.

When I got this email yesterday (below), the last thing I thought I’d be doing was sharing it with the world, but the more I thought about it, the more I knew I had to.

Bullies are everywhere.

They try to build themselves up by tearing others down.

This ‘bully’ (read coward) of course went the anonymous route through my ‘Contact Us’ form, and even pretended to be Tim Ferriss.

His words were incredibly vicious.

Honestly, they hurt.

5 years ago, this could have devastated me to the point of quitting.

But over the years, I’ve learned there will always be cowardly bullies who will snipe you from afar. It’s sad but true.

The bright side? I PROMISE you there are 1000X more amazing people who will love, support, and be inspired by YOU being YOU.

Pat Flynn often talks about how 6 years ago, a bully almost stopped him from ever podcasting again. Think of all the amazingness we would have lost if that happened?

Amy Porterfield recently shared why she struggled with live video.

In his most recent book, Lewis Howes shares the abuse he endured as a child.

Tim Ferriss (the real Tim not the fake Tim) shares very openly about his struggle with depression on his Podcast and in his most recent (and amazing) Ted Talk.

I look up to these individuals.

I admire them.

When brutal things like this happen to me, I take strength from the strength they publically displayed handling their situations.

Fire Nation, I hope you take strength from how I handle this.

I’m going to continue being ME, with all the flaws and shortcomings that comes with.

I hope you to remember this post if something like this happens to you, and remember:

Yes, it hurts. These bullies are just cowardly trolls who are trying to make themselves feel better by tearing down others. You are amazing and you are doing great things in this world. Never stop being you. Never stop being you! Be you.

In full transparency, this is TOUGH to share. I had to remove a few sentences that were attacks against someone else and bleep out the swears, but besides that, this is word for word verbatim. To read the bullies email you can click HERE to go to the post on Facebook.

Connect with John and Listen to Entrepreneurs On FIRE at https://www.eofire.com.