John Legend Says He's Learning How To Swim And Twitter Goes Wild

It’s never too late to learn how to swim.
John Legend, 40, revealed Monday on Twitter that he’s resumed swimming lessons for the first time in over three decades.
“I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” he wrote. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”
Twitter users loved Legend’s honest admission and sent words of encouragement to the singer.
Legend responded to a fan who asked if he was learning alongside his kids, and the singer revealed that Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, already started their lessons “months ago.”
Another fan playfully called out Legend for the lyrics in the song, “All of Me,” in which he sings, “My head’s under water, but I’m breathing fine / You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind.”
“Was it all a lie?!” the Twitter user wrote.
Legend admitted he wasn’t exactly telling the truth.
The singer and his wife, “Lip Sync Battle” host and “Cravings” cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, are known for their totally honest admissions about their life.
Teigen recently made waves for the real and relatable way she spoke about motherhood in Good Housekeeping’s February issue and explained why she “posts of real mom shit” online.
“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here?” Teigen said. “My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ … But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different.”
She added: “That’s why, my posts of real mom shit, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”