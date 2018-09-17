ENTERTAINMENT
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Bring The Sparkle To 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

Is there a red carpet they haven't shut down?
Chrissy Teigen and actor/singer John Legend arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
It wouldn’t really be a red carpet, excuse us, gold carpet, if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend didn’t come to slay. 

The duo arrived at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California looking ever-so-glamorous in yet another major couple moment. 

Legend rocked a black Gucci tux, while Teigen stunned in a floor-length silver number with a high slit. 

&nbsp;Chrissy Teigen arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Legend joined a select group of artists when he completed his EGOT at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week for his work on “Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

He could pick up yet another award tonight for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the TV musical. 

Teigen ― or shall we say Tie-gen ― revealed she took a spill the night before the ceremony. In a video posted to her Twitter account on Monday, the supermodel explained she fell down a flight of stairs and bruised her knee. 

