John Legend Slams Trump's Behavior At Press Conference: 'F**king Embarrassment'

“Trump’s been a public personality forever and that’s fine if you want him to be a reality TV host, but if you want him to be president there’s a different standard,” Legend said at the time. “And remember, his entry into being a Republican was questioning the citizenship of the first black president.”

Chrissy Teigen, model, author, and Legend’s wife, often criticizes Trump’s behavior as well. Teigen and Legend even celebrated Trump’s birthday in June with a massive donation to the ACLU after seeing the administration’s policies that separated children from their parents when families crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” wrote Teigen about their decision to both donate to a good cause and sass Trump. “These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent.”