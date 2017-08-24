John Leguizamo's Latest One-Man Show Is Heading To Broadway

The Great White Way is about to get a little more Latin.

John Leguizamo’s latest comedy show, “Latin History for Morons,” will be debuting on Broadway this fall at Studio 54. The one-man show, directed by Tony Taccone, focuses on giving audiences a crash course in Latino history with a humorous twist. “Latin History for Morons” will have a limited 16-week engagement beginning on Oct. 19.

Leguizamo’s show received critical acclaim during its run at New York City’s Public Theater. On Wednesday, the star spoke to The New York Times about what inspired the show.

“People feel like they can disrespect us [Latinos],” Leguizamo told the Times. “Mostly because our contributions aren’t in history books and they aren’t being taught, and that’s why I started wanting to do a lot of research. I started finding out about all the amazing things that we did to build America. And I’m like: ‘Wait a minute. There’s a real aggressive effort to erase our contributions and to keep us out of history textbooks because we have been the contributor to the making of America since the beginning of time.’”

Previously, the actor has said the idea for the show came about while helping his son research Latino heroes for a school assignment and realizing how Latino contributions were missing from history lessons in U.S. schools.

“There was a little bit of improvement in my son’s education, but Latin and black contributions — and I don’t mean to lump us together — were nonexistent in my public school,” Leguizamo told Vogue in April. “Even when I went to college, there was nothing. When I was studying the Civil War, there was nothing about everything we did, not one mention of any participation or contribution, ever. And it would’ve changed my life.”