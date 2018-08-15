John Lennon And Paul McCartney's Sons Channel Famous Fathers In Snapshot

Here comes the sons.

Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, sons of Beatles members John Lennon and Paul McCartney, appear to be chummy in a snapshot shared on Instagram Tuesday.

They also appear to be the spitting image of their famous dads.

Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and McCartney, son of Paul and Linda McCartney, could easily be The Beatles 2.0.

Here’s a picture of their famous dads, for comparison.

Stroud via Getty Images John Lennon and Paul McCartney of the Beatles in 1968.

Unsurprisingly, both sons of the Beatles members are musicians, but it’s unclear whether the two were making music when this shot was taken or if this was just ... a day in the life.

James McCartney is holding a guitar, though, so that does suggest some strumming occurred.