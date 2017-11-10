Adorable Holiday Ad Proves Friendships Can Form In The Most Surprising Ways

The holiday season unofficially began across the pond on Friday morning with the launch of the John Lewis department store’s Christmas television ad.

The unveiling of the British company’s promo has in recent times signaled the start of end-of-year festivities, and its effort for 2017 centers on a young boy’s unlikely friendship with a snoring and farting monster called Moz who lives under his bed.

Reaction to the ad has so far been mixed.

Many Twitter users have described it as “heartwarming,” but others have called it “disappointing” and suggested the company ― famed for producing emotive holiday commercials ― had lost its touch.

I'm a lover of #mozthemonster another heart warming advert from John Lewis. Well done. — Beckie P (@MrsBeckie) November 10, 2017

Think John Lewis have lost their magic touch when it comes to Christmas adverts...the problem is everyone else is coming out with better ads than #MozTheMonster — Vivienne Tsui (@viviennetsuii) November 10, 2017