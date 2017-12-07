John Lewis Won't Attend Civil Rights Museum Opening Because Trump Is Going

“The civil rights marchers who are being honored would turn over in their grave knowing that somebody who’s stood for that stuff would be in attendance,” Thompson told the publication. “The question is, do I want to be associated with someone who is that narrow in focus.”

The White House said it was “unfortunate” that Lewis and Thompson wouldn’t attend the museum opening.

“We think it’s unfortunate that these members of Congress wouldn’t join the president in honoring the incredible sacrifice civil rights leaders made to right the injustices in our history,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “The president hopes others will join him in recognizing that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds.”

Lewis, who has been a leader in the civil rights movement for decades, hasn’t been afraid to share his negative opinions of Trump. The congressman once said he didn’t consider Trump to be a “legitimate president”; Trump responded by calling Lewis’ congressional district “crime infested” and “in horrible shape.”

Lewis was also one of the Democratic lawmakers who called for the president’s impeachment this week.

This article has been updated with comment from Sarah Huckabee Sanders.