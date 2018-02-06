Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Frasier' Actor John Mahoney

Celebrity friends and fans took to social media this week to pay tribute to actor John Mahoney, who died at 77 on Sunday.
John Cusack, Viola Davis and Kevin Smith were among dozens who posted heartfelt messages on Twitter in honor of the British-born actor, who was best known for playing Martin Crane on the hit sitcom “Frasier.” Mahoney’s “Frasier” costar Peri Gilpin, who portrayed Roz Doyle on the show, urged people to “remember him well.”
