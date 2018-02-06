ENTERTAINMENT
02/06/2018 05:41 am ET

Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Frasier' Actor John Mahoney

"A great actor. Incredible wicked sense of humor. And someone who made a huge difference in my life and many others."

By Lee Moran

Celebrity friends and fans took to social media this week to pay tribute to actor John Mahoney, who died at 77 on Sunday.

John Cusack, Viola Davis and Kevin Smith were among dozens who posted heartfelt messages on Twitter in honor of the British-born actor, who was best known for playing Martin Crane on the hit sitcom “Frasier.” Mahoney’s “Frasier” costar Peri Gilpin, who portrayed Roz Doyle on the show, urged people to “remember him well.”

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Entertainers We've Lost In 2018
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Frasier John Mahoney
Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Frasier' Actor John Mahoney

CONVERSATIONS