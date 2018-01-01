ENTERTAINMENT
01/01/2018

John Mayer Apes 'Last Jedi' Shirtless Scene With 'Kylo Ren Challenge'

By David Moye

New Year, new meme ― that must have been John Mayer’s thought on Sunday.

The singer posted a shirtless photo on Instagram showing himself wearing the type of high-waisted pants that Adam Driver’s character Kylo Ren shows off in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Along with the photo, Mayer posted the hashtag #kylorenchallenge.

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

Based on the reaction, it looks like the challenge was accepted.

 

A post shared by Shawn Bryan (@shawnleebryan) on

Some people really took the high-waisted look to a new level.

Others just wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

A post shared by Zach Taylor (@zt27) on

A post shared by @artulo on

A post shared by Antoine R. (@metantoine) on

Of course, when posing in pants hiked up past your stomach, attitude is everything.

A post shared by Alisha Wood (@dudeimalisha) on

Some people just wanted to remind people that fashion, by nature, is cyclical.

A post shared by Jeremy Genin (@jeremygenin) on

Others had a hard time getting into Ren’s intense character.

A post shared by Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) on

Finally, there were those who just toyed around with the meme.

A post shared by Anne Friis (@friistyle89) on

