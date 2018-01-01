John Mayer Apes 'Last Jedi' Shirtless Scene With 'Kylo Ren Challenge'

New Year, new meme ― that must have been John Mayer’s thought on Sunday.
The singer posted a shirtless photo on Instagram showing himself wearing the type of high-waisted pants that Adam Driver’s character Kylo Ren shows off in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Along with the photo, Mayer posted the hashtag #kylorenchallenge.
Based on the reaction, it looks like the challenge was accepted.
Some people really took the high-waisted look to a new level.
Others just wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Of course, when posing in pants hiked up past your stomach, attitude is everything.
Some people just wanted to remind people that fashion, by nature, is cyclical.
Others had a hard time getting into Ren’s intense character.
Finally, there were those who just toyed around with the meme.