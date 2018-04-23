John Mayer Gifts The Internet With A Smoky Eye Tutorial

John Mayer might be the next big beauty blogger in the making. He’s got his skincare routine down to a science, but his smoky eye could use a little work.

Early Monday morning, the “Gravity” singer shared his makeup skills with the world via his Instagram story, showing his followers his version of a smoky eye makeup tutorial.

Using a Chanel eyeshadow palette, which he explained he bought for “color research,” Mayer got to work using only his fingers and the small sponge-tipped applicators that come in most palettes.

“You see a lot of tutorials showing you what brushes you need to have, blending brushes and stuff. I really believe all you need are the ones that come with them,” he said. Mayer also noted he was applying the makeup from memory, as he said he threw out the instructions that were included with the product.

Things started off pretty well:

Instagram

As he was swiping a copper shade across his lids, Mayer added some important commentary: “Now this is where guys get it wrong. They go too heavy. Notice how I’m already impressing you with my light touch,” he said.

“Now remember as we go for the second color, your eyeball is round,” he added. “Don’t forget your eyeball is round. You want to accentuate the roundness of your eyeballs.”

Instagram

“That’s what matters,” he said.

Instagram

Naturally, he finished things off with a makeup-free selfie.

Instagram