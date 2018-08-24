John McCain Will Not Continue Treatment For Brain Cancer, Family Says

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, citing the disease’s progress, his family announced Friday morning.

The decision comes more than a year after the 81-year-old senator made public his diagnosis of an aggressive form of glioblastoma. McCain’s prognosis was serious, his family recalled in a statement provided to HuffPost.

“In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival,” the statement continued. “But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The senator has been treating the cancer primarily from the Mayo Clinic in his home state of Arizona. Doctors there confirmed the cancer diagnosis last year after removing a blood clot above McCain’s left eye.

McCain’s family initially released an optimistic statement to say the senator was “in good spirits.” His doctors said in the following months that he was responding well to treatment.

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers,” the McCain family said. “God bless and thank you all.”

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain also expressed her appreciation for those who have supported her father.

“Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you ― you’ve given us strength to carry on,” she wrote on Twitter.

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, shared a similar sentiment.

“I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey,” she wrote on her own Twitter page.

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

Kind words soon began pouring in from both sides of the political aisle.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he was sad to hear of the news, adding, “We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague.”