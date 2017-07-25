‘Maverick’ John McCain Is Really Not Going To Like His New Nicknames

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has spent much of his career calling himself a “maverick,” and he ran on the label during his failed 2008 presidential campaign.

But after Tuesday’s vote, some are suggesting new nicknames.

McCain returned to Washington from Arizona, where he had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, to cast the deciding vote on a move to allow debate to proceed on repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Some have taken to social media to let McCain know that voting along party lines on the measure, which could strip millions of Americans of coverage for the very care he is currently receiving, is hardly a “maverick” move.

Here is some of what some of his critics are saying:

Hypocrisy has a new name, and it is John McCain. #SaveACA #savetheaca — Suzynuze (@suzynuze) July 25, 2017

His nickname from now on should be be "Irony" McCain. https://t.co/fnkarrD0RC — David E. Manuel (@DavidEM22041267) July 25, 2017

Actually the technical term for a cancer patient who leaves their hospital bed to steal health care from fellow cancer patients is “asshole” — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 25, 2017

McCain's maverick persona has gone off to the reputation junkyard. pic.twitter.com/ez2tLoHkVx — Paige (@dukdukgo) July 26, 2017

John McCain is a Maverick...just like the '74 Ford Maverick one of my sisters had. A lemon you couldn't trust to get where you needed to go. — Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) July 26, 2017

Talk is cheap. McCain never backs it up. He backs down every time. The "Maverick" nickname is unearned. — Corey Commons (@CoreyCommons) July 26, 2017

No, McCain hasn't been a "Maverick" for 20 odd years. The fact he is still given that nickname boggles my mind. Talks big then toes the line — Trent Hickman (@tbobhicks) July 25, 2017

Thanks to John McCain, the word "maverick" now means "gutless conformist." — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) July 25, 2017

McCain is a maverick because he will always tell you why he doesn't agree with the thing he just did. — Larry Wanzer (@punk_coder) July 25, 2017

@DarthBannon1 McCain isn't a maverick, he just plays one on TV. — She Won He Cheated (@epaldelta) July 25, 2017

Also, McCain has unduly earned the nickname of maverick. He's a contrarian until push comes to shove. Then he falls in line. — Minna Hong (@asiangrrlMN) July 25, 2017

mccain will vote party lines. he is a maverick only by self-appointed nickname. — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) July 25, 2017