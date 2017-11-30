John McCain Announces Support For 'Far From Perfect' Tax Reform Bill

The controversial bill would mostly cut taxes for corporations and wealthy Americans. A vote on its final passage could happen as early as Thursday.

McCain is one of the last GOP senators to commit to supporting the proposal. At this stage, the tax plan would pass under special budget rules if Republicans lost two votes, even if all Democrats and independents were to oppose it.

“Hardworking people in Arizona” haven’t seen a raise in their paychecks, McCain went on to say in his statement, adding that the bill would allow all Americans to keep a higher percentage of what they earn.