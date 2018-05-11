People are calling for White House aide Kelly Sadler to resign after she allegedly mocked Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer.
During a meeting on Thursday, Sadler reportedly dismissed McCain’s opposition to Gina Haspel’s nomination for CIA director by inferring it did not matter because he was “dying anyway.”
McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, fired back at the reported comment with this tweet:
Sadler’s quip also sparked anger among hundreds of prominent Twitter users. Many called out the Trump administration for remaining silent on the issue, particularly after its recent campaign of fury about comedian Michelle Wolf’s performance during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner: