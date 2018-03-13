Trump Personal Assistant Reportedly Fired Over Security Issue

A longtime personal assistant to President Donald Trump was reportedly fired and escorted out of the White House on Monday, marking the latest departure of an original campaign aide.

John McEntee was unceremoniously removed from his position because of an “unspecified security issue,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unidentified White House official. The ouster was also reported by CNN, citing similar sources.

McEntee wasn’t allowed to collect his belongings ― including his jacket ― being before escorted out, according to the Journal.

McEntee previously served as an aide to Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, and the Trump campaign announced Tuesday that he will rejoin the organization as a senior adviser for campaign operations. He’ll work alongside Katrina Pierson, who served as the 2016 campaign’s national spokesperson and will now oversee the campaign’s national grassroots outreach.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images White House Personal Aide to the President John McEntee, left, is seen with White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino in November.

If there was any issue with McEntee inside the White House, Trump’s campaign hasn’t acknowledged it.

“As we build out our operations for the 2018 mid-term elections and the 2020 reelection campaign, we are pleased to welcome back two outstanding members of our 2016 team,” Brad Parscale, the Trump for President campaign manager, said in a statement. “We need the help of proven leaders such as Katrina and John to promote the President’s growing portfolio of achievements across the country.”

News of McEntee’s reported removal came Tuesday morning, when Trump also announced he had moved to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. He said he had nominated Gina Haspel to be the new director of the CIA.