10/30/2017 10:45 am ET

John Mollo, 'Star Wars' Costume Designer, Dies At Age 86

The Oscar winner, who designed the looks of "Star Wars" and "The Empire Strikes Back," was hailed by Mark Hamill as "brilliant."

By Ron Dicker
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
John Mollo at the 50th annual Academy Awards in 1978.

John Mollo, the Oscar-winning costume designer of “Star Wars,” died on Wednesday at age 86, several outlets report.

The Times of London confirmed Mollo’s death.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original space adventure trilogy, called the London-born Mollo “brilliant” and said he figured prominently in the look of “Star Wars” (1977) and its sequel, “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980).

Mollo adapted designer Ralph McQuarrie’s concept art to bring the iconic looks of Han Solo, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and others to life.

“The characters look as fresh today as they did 40 years ago, which sounds incredibly conceited, but I rather think that that is true,” Mollo told Entertainment Weekly in 2015.

Archive Photos via Getty Images
David Prowse as Darth Vader in "Star Wars." 

Recommendations from “Star Wars” creator George Lucas also helped with the vision, he said.

“George made pronouncements of a general nature,” Mollo told the official “Star Wars” website in 2014. “First of all, he wanted the Imperial people to look efficient, totalitarian, fascist; and the Rebels, the goodies, to look like something out of a Western or the U.S. Marines. He said, ‘You’ve got a very difficult job here, because I don’t want anyone to notice the costumes. They’ve got to look familiar, but not familiar at the same time.’”

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, pictured on the set of "Star Wars," owe their look in part to John Mollo.

When Mollo won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the film, he said at the 1978 ceremony, “As you see, the costumes from ‘Star Wars’ are really not so much costumes as a bit of plumbing and general automobile engineering.”

Mollo won his second Oscar for “Gandhi.”

He also dressed up “Alien,” “Cry Freedom,” “Air America,” “Chaplin” and other films. According to IMDb, his last credit was on “Hornblower: Duty” in 2003.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
