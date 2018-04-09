Timothée Chalamet's Youth And Charm Make John Mulaney Very Insecure

Comedian John Mulaney is jealous of “Call Me By Your Name” actor Timothée Chalamet. So much so that he can’t stop calling him out.

In fact, Mulaney devotes a part of his stand-up routine in the Netflix special “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” to gripe about his wife’s crush on the 22-year-old — or, as Mulaney called him, “The Boy.”

In the routine, part of which appears below, Mulaney talks about how proud he was to learn he was an inch taller than the Oscar-nominated Chalamet, and how he tried to lord that fact over his wife.

Spoiler alert: She wasn’t impressed.

.@mulaney congratulates @RealChalamet on all of his success. Hilarity for Charity, streaming now. pic.twitter.com/zNqCi5lvdj — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 7, 2018

Mulaney, 35, previously mentioned his wife’s crush on Chalamet when he and fellow comedian Nick Kroll co-hosted the Independent Spirit Awards in February.

“You know who’s in love with Timothée Chalamet?” he asked. “My wife, and it hurts my feelings.”

As the segment below shows, Mulaney and Kroll then ribbed the young actor for coming to the event in a shirt that looked like something a gas station employee would wear.

Chalamet referenced the clip when a Twitter user asked him what he thought of Mulaney’s stand-up routine.

yes I️ watched it from the gas station — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) April 8, 2018

Chalamet’s cool response earned a tweet from Mulaney himself.

Chalamet, I joke ONLY because I am an enormous fan, in awe of your talent, & terrified of my own age and mortality. Also it turns out you are 6’0. Please accept my apology. You’re a good man and we should do the Amazin Race together if you’re free. Im free. https://t.co/oXBoo5Fsjn — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 8, 2018

Mulaney’s “Amazing Race” reference had at least one person rubbing their palms in anticipation.