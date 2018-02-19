John Oliver Defends U.S. To The World: ‘Trump Does Not Reflect America’

John Oliver says President Donald Trump has failed at the one thing he’s supposed to be good at: salesmanship.

“America’s reputation overseas is under attack from its own president,” Oliver pointed out on Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight.”

So Oliver, who describes himself as an “immigrant who has fallen in love with this country,” delivered a message to the rest of the world.

“Donald Trump does not reflect America,” Oliver said, but with a disclaimer: “I mean, to be completely honest, he does reflect it a bit, but the point is America is not one thing. It’s a beautiful mess of contradictions where good and bad are mixed together.”

Then he delivered a stirring defense of all that was good ― and bad ― about his adopted home.