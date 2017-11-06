COMEDY
John Oliver Begs Us Not To Allow Trump To Plead Incompetence

Especially if he has one of the greatest memories of all time!

With the Mueller investigation closing in on various associates of President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief has been fielding questions regarding his relationship with former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. Trump has downplayed Papadopoulos’ role, calling him a “low level volunteer” in an Oct. 31 tweet.

On Friday, when asked about a meeting last March involving his campaign advisers where Papadopoulos was present, Trump ― despite having “one of the great memories of all time” ― couldn’t remember much about it.

Well, that’s convenient.

