John Oliver Begs Us Not To Allow Trump To Plead Incompetence

With the Mueller investigation closing in on various associates of President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief has been fielding questions regarding his relationship with former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. Trump has downplayed Papadopoulos’ role, calling him a “low level volunteer” in an Oct. 31 tweet.
On Friday, when asked about a meeting last March involving his campaign advisers where Papadopoulos was present, Trump ― despite having “one of the great memories of all time” ― couldn’t remember much about it.
Well, that’s convenient.
CONVERSATIONS