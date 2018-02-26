John Oliver Beat A Coal Baron In Court, Then Mocked Him With A Giant Squirrel

John Oliver began his show on Sunday night with a brief moment of celebration.
Last week, a West Virginia judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Oliver that was filed by coal baron Robert E Murray, the target of a biting “Last Week Tonight” segment last year.
Murray Energy told The Hill it planned to appeal.
Oliver’s 2017 segment featured a giant talking squirrel who mocked a report that said Murray was told to operate his own mines by a squirrel ― something Murray has denied.
On Sunday, the squirrel ― Mr. Nutterbutter ― was back with a new message for Murray.
