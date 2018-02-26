COMEDY
John Oliver Beat A Coal Baron In Court, Then Mocked Him With A Giant Squirrel

Mr. Nutterbutter is back with a new message.
John Oliver began his show on Sunday night with a brief moment of celebration. 

Last week, a West Virginia judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Oliver that was filed by coal baron Robert E Murray, the target of a biting “Last Week Tonight” segment last year.

Murray Energy told The Hill it planned to appeal

Oliver’s 2017 segment featured a giant talking squirrel who mocked a report that said Murray was told to operate his own mines by a squirrel ― something Murray has denied. 

On Sunday, the squirrel ― Mr. Nutterbutter ― was back with a new message for Murray. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

