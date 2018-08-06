John Oliver Exposes The Most 'Galling Lie' In Trump's Defense Of Don Jr.

President Donald Trump tweeted a defense of his “wonderful son” Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday, and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver didn’t know how to begin unpacking it:
Oliver said:
“There is so much wrong there, from the fact it undermines the excuse he supposedly dictated that this meeting was about Russian adoptions to claiming he didn’t know about it, and if he did, nothing happened, and if it wasn’t, he didn’t know about it.”
But that wasn’t what stood out most.
“Perhaps the most galling lie in there is describing Donald Jr. as a ‘wonderful son,’” Oliver said. “I mean, that is just flagrantly false. He’s barely even the most wonderful Donald Trump.”