John Oliver Warns America To Pay Attention Or 'We Are Totally F**ked'

President Donald Trump’s name didn’t come up much at the Emmy Awards on Monday night, but John Oliver said to not read too much into that.

Oliver, who picked up his third straight Emmy for variety talk series for “Last Week Tonight,” was asked backstage if the lack of mentions meant the entertainment industry was moving on.

“No, it fucking doesn’t,” Oliver said. “If anyone takes from the Emmys that we are moving on past the presidency that we are currently either half the way through or a quarter of the way through, we are totally fucked.”