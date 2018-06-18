John Oliver condemned those defending the Trump administration’s efforts to deter illegal immigration by separating thousands of children from their parents at the border, calling the practice “objectively awful.”

On Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver rebuked President Donald Trump’s contention that the law required the action.

“I cannot stress this enough. There is no law that suddenly required separating parents from their children,” Oliver said.

Oliver also noted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not have used the Bible to defend the policy.

“Lots of things are said in the Bible but that doesn’t mean you should do them. ... And the Trump administration might want to go a little easy on holding the Bible up as a moral code. Because let’s remember, the Bible is not a big fan of adultery, gluttony, coveting your neighbor’s wife, pride or wrath,” Oliver said.