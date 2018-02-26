John Oliver Is Now A Candidate In The World’s Craziest Election

John Oliver is running... sort of.

The “Last Week Tonight” host on Sunday announced that he should be Italy’s next leader.

“Italy is in turmoil and is dabbling with fascism and that should worry everyone,” Oliver said during a segment on the nation’s wild election season. “The last time they did that, they wound up with Mussolini. The, to put it nicely, Turner to Hitler’s Hooch.”

The slate of candidates was so unsettling that Oliver said the country should just choose him. It could actually do so, too. Italian law allows the nation’s ruling coalition to choose a “random jackass that Italy has never heard of” to run the country, he said. Plus, there’s no citizenship requirement in that scenario.

“Incredibly, I am far from your worst option,” he said.