John Oliver Wants Your Help Telling Mike Pence To 'Go F**k Himself'

The family of Vice President Mike Pence has a new children’s book coming out on Monday in which their pet rabbit Marlon Bundo explains his high-profile Washington job.

But the book, Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, is already facing some hairy competition from “Last Week Tonight” and John Oliver.

The HBO host had one of his writers, Jill Twiss, join forces with illustrator EG Keller to create a “Better Bundo Book” called A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo.

Oliver explained the difference between the two bunny books.

“You’ll notice right away that our rabbit has a bow tie, so there’s that,” he said on “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday. “Also, our story is about Marlon Bundo falling in love with another boy rabbit, because our Marlon Bundo is gay, just like the real Marlon Bundo.”

Since Pence is notoriously hostile to LBGTQ rights, the gay Bundo is harassed by a stink bug that looks suspiciously like the vice president.

All proceeds from the better Bundo book will be donated to the Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ youth as well as the AIDS United charity.

“This is a real children’s book. This isn’t some adult book telling Mike Pence to go fuck himself,” Oliver said. “Although, in buying it, that’s exactly what you’d be doing.”

A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo is available from Amazon, Audible and BetterBundoBook.com.