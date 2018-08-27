COMEDY
John Oliver Corrects The Record: MySpace Is Not Back

Statements about Alaska, trains and Grover were false, too.
Although John Oliver did not have a new episode of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO this week, he did take to YouTube on Sunday night to clear up some erroneous statements he made on previous shows.

“Just a few weeks ago, I said: ’MySpace is back, baby! It’s Tom Time, motherf**kers!’” Oliver said.

He then acknowledged that MySpace was, in fact, not back and that it was never “Tom Time, motherf**kers.” 

“MySpace does technically still exist,” Oliver said. “But it remains an internet graveyard populated by ska bands that broke up seven years ago.”

Check out the video above to hear his retractions about Alaska, trains, Grover and fish.

