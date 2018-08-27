John Oliver Corrects The Record: MySpace Is Not Back

Although John Oliver did not have a new episode of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO this week, he did take to YouTube on Sunday night to clear up some erroneous statements he made on previous shows.

“Just a few weeks ago, I said: ’MySpace is back, baby! It’s Tom Time, motherf**kers!’” Oliver said.

He then acknowledged that MySpace was, in fact, not back and that it was never “Tom Time, motherf**kers.”

“MySpace does technically still exist,” Oliver said. “But it remains an internet graveyard populated by ska bands that broke up seven years ago.”