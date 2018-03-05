John Oliver: NRATV Is Like A ‘Deranged Letter From A Serial Killer’

John Oliver spent a lot of time watching NRATV and found that the gun lobby’s network was even darker than you might think.

The “Last Week Tonight” host characterized NRATV as an infomercial where stories are “amplified to terrify you and sell you products.”

In a show about firearms aimed at women called “Love At First Shot,” firing an AR-15 was even described as “a nice, light poof of happiness.”

“It’s a little weird to describe a semi-automatic rifle the way Bob Ross describes a fucking cloud,” Oliver said.

Some of the shows, he observed, were more akin to getting “a deranged letter from a serial killer.”