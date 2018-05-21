John Oliver Has The Best Time Mocking The Royal Wedding

John Oliver is not a fan of the royal family ― and not one to walk away from a chance to roast them.

The “Last Week Tonight” host on Sunday zeroed in on the weekend’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, poking fun at an awkward reaction shot of Queen Elizabeth as she listened to the sermon of Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Oliver quipped that Curry was probably working the wrong crowd with his “impassioned ode to love.”

“Talking to the queen about love is like talking to her about the transformative power of the $5 Taco Bell Chalupa Cravings Box,” he said.

Watch the rest of his bit above, till laughter do you part.