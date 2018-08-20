The comments by the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney caused host Chuck Todd to put his hand on his head and warn that the phrase would become a “bad meme.”

Giuliani mimicked the gesture and said, “Don’t do this to me.”

Oliver was left stunned by the exchange.

“Don’t do this to you?” said Oliver after playing the clip. “You just said ‘truth isn’t truth.’ That’s not acceptable from a president’s lawyer. It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time. ‘Truth isn’t truth, man ― and also, toes are just feet-fingers. I feel warm.’”

While the “truth isn’t truth” line received most of the attention, Oliver said “in fairness to Giuliani ― the Ken Bone of 9/11 ― that was not the dumbest thing he said in that interview.”

That came later when Giuliani admitted that the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, which included Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian with ties to the Kremlin, was for the purpose of obtaining dirt on rival Hillary Clinton.